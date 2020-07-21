Italian Police Found Coffee Beans Stuffed with Cocaine After Package Was Sent to 'John Wick' Character 

Italian police in Milan say they discovered a shipment of coffee beans from Colombia which were stuffed with cocaine.

The shipment arrived at Milan's Malpensa Airport from Colombia recently and investigators say they discovered 130 grams of cocaine in a two kilogram shipment of coffee beans.

What prompted authorities to check the package was that they noticed it was addressed to Santino D'Antonio, the fictional mafia boss from the 2017 Keanu Reeves blockbuster “John Wick Chapter 2,” cops told CNN.

Once the package was cut open, they found an abundance of coffee beans which were hollowed out and the cocaine was placed inside then taped over.

Italy's Guardia di Finanza posted video of the incident on July 17 on social media in which they showcased how the cocaine was stuffed inside the beans and taped and could be easily cut open.

Following the discovery of the drug, cops then traced the package's final destination to Florence and busted a 50-year-old Italian man when police say he tried to collect the parcel from a tobacconist's shop in the city.

The suspect was registered as living in the Colombian city of Medellin, according to a statement obtained by CNN. Medellin between the 1970s and 1990s was a haven for drug cartels including infamous kingpin Pablo Escobar. The suspect in Italy was already known to police and had previously been arrested on drugs charges.

