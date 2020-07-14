4 Charged, Including 2 Teens, in the Killing of Rap Artist Pop Smoke

Four people, including two minors, have been charged with the February killing of Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday. The four are accused of breaking into a Hollywood Hills home where 20-year-old Pop Smoke, whose real name is Bashar Barakah Jackson, was staying before he was shot and killed.

Corey Walker, 19, and Keandre Rodgers, 18, have both been charged with murder with a special circumstance allegation, which would make them eligible for the death penalty if convicted, the DA's office said. This is so because allegedly the murder was committed while other crimes, robbery and burglary, were in progress, the DA's office said. The complaint also alleges the slaying was gang related.

A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were also charged, but their names have not been released because of their age. They’ve each been charged with one count of murder and robbery in juvenile court.

A fifth person was initially arrested on Thursday in connection with Jackson's death, but he has not been charged, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Jackson was shot around 4 a.m. on Feb. 19 inside a home in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, where he was staying. Jackson had suffered several gunshot wounds when police found him after responding to a 911 call. Jackson was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Jackson's posthumous album, "Shoot For the Moon, Aim For The Stars," was released July 3. The album, produced by 50 Cent, has charted in the top 50 on the Billboard Hot 100 and features artists Roddy Ricch, Quavo, Tyga and Karol G.

