Death of Lisa Marie Presley's Son, Benjamin Keough, Ruled Suicide by Gunshot Wound: Coroner

The death of 27-year-old Benjamin Keough, the son of Lisa Marie Presley and the grandson of Elvis Presley, has officially been ruled a suicide, according to a coroner's statement released Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office determined Keough died from a self-inflicted shotgun wound. Keough died in his mother's Calabasas mansion Sunday morning.

Presley's manager released a statement saying the mother "is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter, Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

In 2013, Presley told the Huffington Post she was letting Keough do "his own thing."

"He's doing his own thing right now," she said. "I'm going to let him decide when he wants to go out and do what he wants to do."

Keough, the son of Presley and musician Danny Keough. His sister, Riley Keough, is an actress, but he had lived a relatively private life as a musician. He bore an uncanny resemblance to his grandfather, posters wrote after Presley posted a Twitter photo last year of her and her four children.

