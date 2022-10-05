A Massachusetts man who was accused of killing his mother and setting her body on fire was found dead in his jail cell Sunday, the New York Post reported.

Adam Howe, 34, who had a criminal history, was found dead in the Ash Street Jail in New Bedford, which is part of the Bristol County House of Correction System, at approximately 5:14 p.m. Sunday, the Cape Cod Times reported.

Cops say he forced wet toilet paper down his throat.

“Mr. Howe clogged his airways with wet toilet paper and suffered a medical emergency,” Bristol County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jonathan Darling said in a statement. “Out of respect for the family, we have no additional comment or detail. That family has been through a lot this weekend. Please keep them in your prayers.”

Howe was taken into custody after cops say they responded to a wellness check at the Cape Cod home of his mother, Susan Howe, 69. When police arrived, they found her body ablaze on her front lawn at 9:30 p.m. Friday, New York post reported.

Howe had barricaded himself inside his mother’s home as police arrived, leading to the Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team to forcibly extract him from the residence and place him under arrest, authorities said.

Howe was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation and medical officials cleared him to return to police custody, authorities said.

When he was brought to the Ash Street Jail, wellness checks were performed every 15 minutes, and Howe was also wearing a special outfit for at-risk prisoners, Mass Live reported. However, on Sunday just after 3 p.m., he was found unresponsive in his cell and taken to a nearby hospital where he died, Mass Live reported.

No foul play is suspected.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has taken custody of Howe’s body and will conduct an autopsy, Mass Live reported.

Howe’s cause of death had not yet been determined, officials said.

Related Stories