A well-known Detroit radio news anchor was killed during a bloody attack in his home that also injured his girlfriend and their two children, authorities said.

Jim Matthews, 57, was the beloved overnight reporter at Detroit's WWJ radio station. He died Friday after a "frequent visitor" to his family's condo in suburban Chesterfield Township attacked him and his family, police said.

His 35-year-old girlfriend was able to escape with their 5-year-old daughter, and flagged down a passing motorist for help, according to Chesterfield Public Safety Director Brian Basset. The mother had been stabbed, and the girl was also hurt, he said.

The unidentified woman is in critical condition, police said. The girl has been treated and released to her aunt. Police who stormed the family's home found Matthews dead, and the couple's 10-year-son was discovered bound and beaten inside a closet, Basset said.

The boy is in critical condition after undergoing brain and ear surgery, his relatives said, and may have been trying to protect his father during the chaos.

The 54-year-old suspect was found in the condo's basement with self-inflicted wounds and overdosing on heroin, authorities said. Investigators said it appeared the attack was a murder and attempted suicide. The unnamed suspect was revived with Narcan and transported to a nearby hospital.

The unidentified suspect has been transferred to the Macomb County Jail, pending charges being filed, police said.

A GoFundMe campaign has been created for the children by their aunt, Ashley Quigley, who wrote she is caring for the couple's daughter.

"I am working on getting these kids everything they need. My niece is doing well, but my nephew is in critical condition," she wrote. "Last night he was forced to undergo brain surgery and ear surgery. He has come through both successfully. He is still currently sedated and is staying in the Pediatric ICU."

As of Monday, the campaign had raised more than $13,000.

"Anything donated is going to these two kids," Quigley wrote. "They have been through so much and I feel like the least I can do is create something that helps them adapt to what comes after this tragedy."

Matthews' radio station colleagues at WWJ found themselves in the position of reporting his death and grieving his loss.

"He would often talk to co-workers about his children and their adventures at school," anchor Jackie Paige said on the air. "He was a consummate professional and was dedicated to WWJ and the broadcasting industry. He loved delivering the latest news to his listeners every night."

Authorities released no information on a possible motive for the attacks.

“The Chesterfield Public Safety Department will not rest until we have received justice for our victims,” Bassett said.

Related Stories