Atlanta News Anchor to Undergo Surgery for 2 Brain Tumors She Learned She Had After Nearly Fainting at Store

Jovita Moore, an Emmy Award-winning news anchor in Atlanta, Georgia, has announced that she will undergo unexpected brain surgery. “I felt it was something I needed to share. I didn’t want to just disappear off the air for a couple of months,” she told the audience.

Moore shared with co-workers that she hadn’t been feeling well and felt like she was “in a fog.” She also almost passed out while grocery shopping with her son, which led her to get medical attention. “An MRI found 2 little masses on my brain, and so we had to then start having a conversation about what that was and what that meant,” she explains.

Moore has been on-air in Atlanta for 20-plus years and has the support of the community. Her neurosurgeon, Dr. Edjah Nduom, says that Moore’s healthy lifestyle and great attitude put her “in a good place to recover.”

