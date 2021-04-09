Shaquille O'Neal Buys Engagement Ring for Atlanta Man | Inside Edition

Shaquille O'Neal Buys Engagement Ring for Atlanta Man

Entertainment
haquille O'Neal speaks during Pepsi Stronger Together and CTG Foundation Atlanta Law Enforcement Press Conference on April 07, 2021
Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Pepsi Stronger Together
By Inside Edition Staff
Updated: 9:06 AM PDT, April 09, 2021

"This is something I do everyday," the legendary basketball player Shaquille O'Neal said.

NBA star Shaquille O'Neal was shopping for himself at Zales jewelry store in Atlanta when he saw a man looking to buy an engagement ring. That's when he decided to chime in and offer to buy the ring himself, according to a video captured of the heartwarming interaction.

"I saw the guy he was just so shy. He was saying, 'Hey, how much do I owe to pay off the ring,'" the retired NBA player said. Shaq explained what happened to his co-hosts on an NBA after show Tuesday.

That's when Shaq came in and offered to buy the ring himself. At first, the young man refused the kind gesture but then warmed up to the idea when the charismatic hall-of-famer insisted.

"This is something I do every day," he said. "I'm just trying to make people smile."

This is not Shaq's first time giving back. He recently helped a stranded Florida man after his tire blew out and bought shoes for a Georgia teenager last year. 

