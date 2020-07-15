Shaq Assists Stranded Florida Driver After Tire Blew Out

"Shaquille O'Neal coming down the lane for an assist" is something the former NBA star heard often during his playing days, but it appears the statement is still true now for the basketball legend, who is being hailed a hero for helping a driver stranded on the side of a Florida highway.

O'Neal was driving in Gainesville Monday when he came to the aid of a woman who was stranded on the side of the road after her tire blew out.

The former Orlando Magic player lives in Florida and was driving on I-75 when he spotted the driver. He stayed with the woman until deputies arrived at the scene.

In video posted to Facebook, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies thanked the NBA Champ for his assistance. The driver is heard telling deputies that the tire blew out, forcing her to pull over and that O’Neal stopped to help.

“He fist-bumped Deputies Purington and Dillon before going on his way,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “Hey Basketball Cop Foundation, you’re not the only one that knows Shaq.”

