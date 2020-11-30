Group of Friends Pay for $40K Worth of Groceries for Shoppers at Atlanta Krogers Ahead of Thanksgiving

Shoppers at a Krogers supermarket in Atlanta, Georgia were treated to free groceries ahead of Thanksgiving when 10 generous entrepreneurs decided to take over the cash registers and pay for nearly $40,000 worth of food.

For two hours the entrepreneurs took over all 12 cash registers at the Kroger on Wesley Chapel in DeCauter for all the shoppers during the season of giving that took place on Sunday, November 22. Jason Lobdell, a celebrity fitness trainer/gym owner and clothing line owner, told WWL-TV that the original plan was to hand out gift cards to everyone, but ultimately they decided to cover everyone's groceries by manning the cash registers.

Lobdell and his friends Alix Burton, owns a trucking and transportation company; Brad and Tronda Giles, are co-founders of a home healthcare agency; Marcus and Turquoise Barney, are co-owners of a financial literacy enterprise; Nehemiah and Salvina Davis, own an event spaces company; Alphonso and Mary Dreher, have a business coaching, marketing, and branding agency; Jonathon Gooch, owns a home healthcare agency, and one other entrepreneur, who owns a trucking company, said they originally planned to spend $30,000, but decided to spend an additional $10,000 more.

“I’m still feeling on cloud nine after seeing those faces and getting all those hugs from the grannies and whipping those tears,” Lobdell told WWL-TV. Having come from modest means, Lobdell said he and his friends recognized how significant it was to pay for a family's groceries, especially for a holiday.

“We understand the true meaning of giving back and pouring back into the community,” Lobdell told WWL-TV. “It was just a good feeling.”

Tronda Giles added: "It was a beautiful thing that a group of entrepreneur friends are giving back as a complete unit to make a difference in the lives of those in need."

RELATED STORIES

Grandparents Send Cardboard Cutouts of Themselves to Grandkids for Thanksgiving

New York Deli Owner Gives Out Free Chickens for Thanksgiving to Those in Need

Tyler Perry Donates 5,000 Meals to Families Ahead of Thanksgiving