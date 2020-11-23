Tyler Perry Donates 5,000 Meals to Families Ahead of Thanksgiving

After seeing how many families were in need of meals this year, Tyler Perry donated 5,000 meals to Atlanta families ahead of Thanksgiving, according to reports. The 51-year-old actor and producer, known for his role in "Madea's Family Reunion," used his movie studio to host his food-drive on Sunday.

Families were able to collect food boxes and gift cards to local supermarket chain Kroger.

"Tyler was heartbroken seeing people all over the country stand in line for food so he decided he wanted to give back to his community in Atlanta," a source close to Perry told People Magazine. "Hopefully this encourages others who are able to, to give back during the holiday season in a year that has been difficult for many.”

Families lined up in their cars for over 12 hours before the official start of the drive-thru event, which maintained proper COVID-19 protocols.

Perry fully-funded the event and titled it, "TPS Giving," the outlet reported. Studio employees volunteered their time to hand out the goods.

The celebrity, who is considered one of the highest-paid men in entertainment with a net worth of approximately $1 billion, is also known for his charitable efforts.

He recently gifted $1,000 Kroger gift cards to people in Atlanta and also donated a van to an Atlanta's women's organization that provides hygiene products to people experiencing homelessness, People reported.

