Massachusetts Police Spring Into Action to Save Dog Walker Surrounded by 9 Coyotes

Animals
Coyote
Getty Images
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:32 PM PDT, October 17, 2022

It would have turned coyote ugly if cops did not intervene.

Cops in Massachusetts did more than just serve and protect one person from their community as they rushed into action to save one dog walker who they say was surrounded by at least nine aggressive coyotes, WDBO reported.

The dog walker in Swampscott called police Saturday night after they were unable to scare the wild beasts away, WFXT-TV reported.

Cops say that when they arrived to the scene, they “observed at least nine coyotes. Thankfully these coyotes appeared to be scared off by the arrival of the cruisers and the strobe lights.”

The officers escorted the caller and pet dog back to their residence without further incident, the Swampscott Police Department posted on Facebook.

On their Facebook page, cops gave advise about how to shoo away coyotes should you come in contact.

“Using a variety of different hazing tools is critical so that coyotes don’t get used to redundant or single stimulus devices, sounds, and actions,” cops said, adding that yelling, using noisemakers, throwing projectiles also help.

However, they said, “The simplest method of hazing a coyote involves being loud and large. Stand tall, wave your arms, and yell at the coyote, approaching them if necessary, until they run away.”

