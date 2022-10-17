A search is underway for the owner of an urn containing the ashes of a loved one that was found inside a McKinney, Texas, Walmart recently, CBS News reported.

The sacred object was discovered by patrons of the super store and employees have been working non-stop to try and track down the owner, CBS News reported.

"Someone had found this over in the fabrics and crafts section, maybe somebody set it on the shelf looking for another container and accidentally left it there," Walmart employee Ginny Long told CBS News. "It's kind of heartbreaking, I just wish I could get it back to the people it belongs to.”

The urn had the words "mom's ashes" written on the back, along with a date, CBS News reported.

Employees think someone might have brought the urn in, put it down while looking for a different container in the ceramics section of the store and somehow forgot about it, Dallas News reported.

Walmart’s website does show that the store in fact sells various urns, which makes the employees' speculation all the more plausible.

Shockingly, despite word getting out around town and now on national news, no one has come forward to claim it.

"Nobody has come asking about it or saying that they are missing one or anything, nothing's been said about it," Long told CBS News. "I know if it was my mother, I would like to have it, not to lose it somewhere.”

Perhaps it was the late person’s final wish to be inside a Walmart for all of eternity.

