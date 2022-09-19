As the world watched, the British royal family said their final goodbyes to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, walked behind their great-grandmother’s coffin at her funeral after their parents, Prince William and Princess Catherine, made the difficult choice to include their children say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth, who they affectionately knew as “gan-gan.”

It was a day of pomp, pageantry, spectacle and emotion as an estimated billion people from around the world watched the funeral, with millions traveling to watch the processions in person.

Those who traveled to London for the queen’s funeral who Inside Edition anchor Deborah Norville spoke with said that it didn’t matter if they actually saw the cortege, but instead what was important was that they were there in person.

King Charles III, Prince William, Prince Harry and other members of the royal family marched behind the coffin, which was pulled on a gun carriage by more than 100 sailors.

Prince Harry was not allowed to wear his military uniform and instead wore a simple gray morning coat. As the procession passed London’s war memorial, the tomb of the unknown soldier, Prince William and the others in the procession saluted. Prince Harry, in contrast, was not permitted to salute.

It's just one of the perceived slights said to be irritating Prince Harry and Meghan, duchess of Sussex. Inside Westminster Abbey, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan were seated in the second row, while Prince William and even disgraced Prince Andrew were in front.

“Harry and Megan have behaved extremely well this whole 11 days in what was quite an awkward position for them,” Tina Brown said. “The whole family has put on a show of family unity; now backstage they have to really work things out.”

The queen's coffin, orb, scepter and a wreath of flowers chosen by King Charles III sat atop the coffin. They include blooms grown from the queen's own wedding bouquet with a handwritten note. It said, “In loving and devoted memory. Charles R.” The “R” is Latin for “Rex,” or “king.”

In a moving moment, mourners sang “God Save The King.” King Charles blinked back tears. Prince Harry looked tight-jawed, fighting tears as well.

After the procession through London, the queen's coffin was taken in a see-through hearse to Windsor. Even the queen's corgis appeared to be saying a solemn farewell.

Eight pall bearers carried the lead-lined 500-pound coffin to its final resting place, a crypt in St. George's Chapel next to her husband Prince Philip and father George VI.

Now preparations are underway for the next chapter in the royal pageant: the coronation of King Charles III.

