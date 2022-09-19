Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral took place in London's historic Westminster Abbey on Monday morning, ending the United Kingdom's official period of mourning for its longest-reigning monarch.

President Biden and over 100 other heads of state were among the around 500 foreign leaders who attended the event. Security protocols decades in the making were even challenged.

Queen Elizabeth II, queen of the United Kingdom and 14 other sovereign countries, died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

King Charles III, her eldest son, has ascended to the throne and began undertaking constitutional duties immediately following the death of his mother.

Days of meticulously planned public festivities followed the queen's death, including a procession on Wednesday from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. Throughout the four days the queen lay in state, there were many people waiting in long lines for the opportunity to pass the queen's coffin. Many waited nearly 30 hours to do so.

The queen's coffin was carried in a walking procession to Hyde Park following the funeral. It was then transported in a hearse to the queen's ultimate resting place at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel, where her late husband Prince Philip and sister Princess Margaret are also buried.

Related Stories