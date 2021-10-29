Influential British trip-hop band Massive Attack are auctioning Banksy artwork for charity, Brooklyn Vegan reported.

The artwork pieces known as “I Fought The Law” and “Bomb Middle England” were donated by Massive Attack member Grant “Daddy G” Marshall, NME said.

The proceeds will go to Temwa, which helps provide food, water, sanitation and education in northern Malawi; and Aid Box Community, which supports refugees and people seeking asylum in Bristol, Brooklyn Vegan reported.

“When we heard about the government funding Temwa lost earlier this year with the UK aid cuts, and the importance of the work Temwa does in Malawi, we felt compelled to help,” Marshall said in a statement obtained by BBC.

The auction went live Friday and fans can bid via The Saleroom.

It has been long rumored that Banksy is Massive Attack singer Robert “3D” Del Naja. Del Naja, who was born in Bristol, England, where Banksy is rumored to have hailed from, has denied the rumor in the past.

“Rumors of my secret identity are greatly exaggerated,” he told the Daily Mail in 2016. “It would be a good story but sadly not true. Wishful thinking I think.”

“He is a mate as well,” Del Naja added. “He’s been to some of the gigs. It’s purely a matter of logistics and coincidence, nothing more than that.”

During a 2016 hometown performance, Del Naja told the crowd, “We are all Banksy,” furthering the legend of the elusive street artist.

