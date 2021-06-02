It’s a pool party in the sky. Several Londoners were spotted going for a swim in a see-through pool suspended between two high-rise apartment buildings. According to reports, it’s the largest acrylic pool structure in the world, and it’s in a prime location, 100 feet above ground in a development near the US embassy.

It was made in the US and then transported across the pond so the residents of this building could enjoy the architectural marvel — at least those who aren’t afraid of heights.

People were spotted enjoying the warm weather in the pool and swimming above the city without any concern for what is below them.

And for those who won’t wade into the water, the rooftop also boasts views of the London skyline and parliament building.

After a year cooped up inside, many people are looking for new ways to enjoy the summer, and residents of this building certainly have one.

