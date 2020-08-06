How to Make a Private Luxurious Pool Yours

It might be the cheapest vacation you can get during the coronavirus pandemic: a swim in a stranger’s pool.

Homeowners are putting up their backyard pools for hourly rental on an app called Swimply, which first saw interest when it was featured on “Shark Tank.”

Marietta Ciavarra is paying $60 per hour to rent a luxurious pool in the Hollywood Hills.

“I love it,” she said. “It’s beautiful.”

She believes it’s the safest way to enjoy a dip on a hot summer day and a much better alternative to going to the beach, where masks aren’t always being worn by others.

For Jeff Weisfeld, Swimply has proven to be a lucrative source of income. Charging $60 per hour for use of his pool, he’s so far made about $3,000.

“Anyone who feels they can benefit, they are a friend to me,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Argentine Paralympic Swimmer Builds Pool to Practice in During Coronavirus Pandemic

Mom of Baby Thrown Into Pool During Lesson Says She Received Death Threats

3 New Jersey Family Members Found Dead in Pool Died From Accidental Drowning: Medical Examiner