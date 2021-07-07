Matt Mauser, Whose Wife Died in Kobe Bryant Crash, Gives Moving ‘America’s Got Talent’ Audition
Matt Mauser, whose wife Christina died in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, gave a moving rendition of Phil Collins' "Against All Odds." The father of three says it was his wife who encouraged him to pursue a singing career.
The helicopter crash that killed basketball great Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna also took the lives of seven others, including Christina Mauser, whose husband Matt Mauser auditioned for “America’s Got Talent” in a moving performance.
It was an emotional moment for Matt, who says his late wife encouraged to pursue a singing career.
“It’s been a rough year, but here I am,” he said, before wowing the judges with his rendition of Phil Collins’ “Against All Odds.”
His three young children proudly watched from the wings.
“Your wife is always here. That is her legacy. You are her legacy,” judge Howie Mandel said.
Meanwhile, 9-year-old opera singer Victory Brinker also gave a show-stopping audition.
Her performance was so impressive, for the first time, all four judges hit the golden buzzer, automatically advancing her to the finals.
