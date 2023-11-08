Matthew Perry’s Death Certificate Shows Autopsy Has Been Completed, Cause of Death Listed as ‘Deferred’
The results of the actor’s toxicology report are pending.
Five days after “Friends” star Matthew Perry was laid to rest, the actor’s death certificate has been revealed.
The certificate lists Perry’s little-known middle name, Langford. It says “never married” under martial status and shows his highest level of education as high school graduate.
Perry was found unresponsive in a hot tub in his Pacific Palisades mansion on Oct. 28.
The cause of death of the actor, who has spoken openly about his past struggles with alcoholism and drug abuse, is marked as “deferred.”
Inside Edition spoke to retired Chief of Coroner's Investigations Craig Harvey.
“The fact that no illicit drugs were found doesn’t necessarily mean that there are none, were none, at any point in time. Prescription drugs are things that we will test for,” Harvey says.
The death certificate shows an autopsy was completed but the toxicology report is still pending.
