Meet 'Amazing Race' Winners Kim and Penn Holderness, Oldest Champs in Show's History

YouTube stars Kim and Penn Holderness are the newest winners of “The Amazing Race.”

The season was like no other, because of a 19-month gap in production due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kim and Penn are in their mid-forties, making them the oldest couple to ever win the show’s competition.

“It came down to my wife being an anally retentive, over-preparing, Type A personality,” Penn said.

Inside Edition viewers might recognize Kim from her time as a reporter on the show.

“Being a reporter prepared me well, because I just took notes everywhere we went, and I was just very observant of everything we saw,” Kim said.

The couple had to keep their win a secret from their two children, who only found out at a special viewing party of the finale.

“I don’t think you expect a 15-year-old to be giddy and excited about her parents, and there was something really special about that,” Penn said.

