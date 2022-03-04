Meet 'Amazing Race' Winners Kim and Penn Holderness, Oldest Champs in Show's History
The couple had to keep their win a secret from their two children, who only found out at a special viewing party of the finale.
YouTube stars Kim and Penn Holderness are the newest winners of “The Amazing Race.”
The season was like no other, because of a 19-month gap in production due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kim and Penn are in their mid-forties, making them the oldest couple to ever win the show’s competition.
“It came down to my wife being an anally retentive, over-preparing, Type A personality,” Penn said.
Inside Edition viewers might recognize Kim from her time as a reporter on the show.
“Being a reporter prepared me well, because I just took notes everywhere we went, and I was just very observant of everything we saw,” Kim said.
“I don’t think you expect a 15-year-old to be giddy and excited about her parents, and there was something really special about that,” Penn said.
