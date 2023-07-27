Meet Milla Sofia, the AI Influencer Who Has Gained Thousands of Fans Despite Not Being Real

Entertainment
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 8:26 AM PDT, July 27, 2023

The bikini-clad creation named Milla Sofia is a blonde bombshell that has social media on fire. But to the surprise of many, she isn’t real.

An AI creation has become the hottest influencer on social media.

Men from around the world send Milla Sofia marriage proposals and adoring messages. The bikini-clad creation named Milla Sofia is a blonde bombshell that has social media on fire.

The only problem? She isn't a real person.

The artificial intelligence creation's ravishing looks are computer-generated, which has left some of her online fans upset. They say they've been hoodwinked after trying to win her affection.

But Milla isn't trying to bamboozle anyone. Her website says, “I'm an AI-generated virtual influencer.” But it's clear that not many are reading the fine print.

Milla is part of the latest to come out of the AI boom. Forbes magazine predicts that over the next five years, the AI market may reach a jaw-dropping $407 billion in profits.

