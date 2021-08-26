This little guy may be the youngest adventurer to ever hike the entire Appalachian Trail — and he’s only 5 years old!

Harvey Sutton’s father, Josh, told Inside Edition that their family had watched a video about a kid who hiked the entire 2,190-mile trail at just under 6 years old, and realized they could beat that record.

“I’m a little competitive, so I did the math. I’m like, hey in 2021, we can hike the trail, and Harvey would be the youngest, or beat him. And it started out as a joke, and then we told too many people, so we had to do it at that point,” Josh said.

Mom Cassie said they did practice hikes and figured it out as they went.

The family started their historic journey in Georgia back in January and completed the trail, ending in Maine. The entire trip took 209 days.

Harvey had plenty of sweets to keep his energy up along the way. Now, the 5-year-old trailblazer is ready to blaze another trail once again.

“The first thing he said when we were finished was, can we go down to Georgia and start it all over again?” Josh said.

