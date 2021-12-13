Megan Thee Stallion Graduates College and Humanitarian Award in 1 Weekend

Megan Thee Stallion is officially a college graduate.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper, whose real name is Megan Pete, received a Texas Southern University diploma with over 840 other graduates on Saturday. She earned a bachelor of science degree in health administration.

The artist told Entertainment Tonight in 2020 that graduating from college was something she was doing to honor her mother and grandmother, both of whom have passed away.

"My grandmother was a teacher," she said. "When my mother was alive she definitely was pushing me to finish college. I am definitely doing it for those two. I’ll be damned if I don't get this degree."

The "Savage" rapper wore a cap and gown just like everyone else as she received her diploma.

A scholarship called "Thee Megan Fund" has been created in her honor. Tax-deductible donations to the page will help other Texas Southern University students graduate, just like Megan.

On Sunday, she was presented with the 18th Congressional District Humanitarian Award by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

"This award has not been given out often, or to many," Lee said, KTRK reported. "That is why it remains a special part in our congressional district. The district has almost 1 million people. When this award is given, it has that special promise and special history."

The award is given to those who give back without being asked to, according to Lee.

"I'm so honored," Megan said. "It's my responsibility to take care of the city that took care of me. My grandma always taught me to be kind and giving. I learned that from her. I was raised by very giving women. So I want to dedicate this award to my grandma because she taught me to be the woman I am today."

