Florida authorities are looking for the suspect who opened fire on a Memorial Day concert, killing two people and sending 23 others to the hospital.

As the concert was closing in the early hours of Sunday morning outside of a Northwest Miami-Dade banquet hall, three people jumped out of a Nissan Pathfinder and began firing assault rifles at the crowd, the Miami Herald reported.

Among the fatal victims are Desmond Owens and Clayton Dillard III, both 26, according to the Herald. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

"You all killed my kid," a grieving father, Clayton Dillard, his son's namesake, said during a press conference Monday. "You killed a good kid. For no reason. You're gonna burn."

The remaining wounded victims ranged between 17 to 32 years of age. Three were still in critical condition as of Monday morning, and another three were discharged, according to reports.

The El Mula Banquet hall was hosting a Memorial Day weekend album release party featuring local rap artists from the area. The venue advertised the event on social media, which said it would feature rapper Courtney Paul Wilson, 24, who is known under his name ABMG Spitta.

Police say the shooting was connected to an ongoing rivalry between two groups known to authorities.

"This type of gun violence has to stop. Every weekend it's the same thing. This is targeted this is definitely not random," Alfredo Ramirez, the director of the Miami-Dade Police Department told CBS Miami.

Ramirez said one of the victims shot in the ankle was a rapper, but they were not identified, The Tampa Bay Times reported.

Surveillance footage shows the three men exiting their vehicle, armed with rifles, leaving the car doors open as they charge towards the venue, CNN reported. The suspects returned to the car in a matter of seconds.

Another piece of video obtained by Local 10 News shows people running for cover as dozens of bullets start flying.

Police believe the intended target or targets were standing outside of the venue at the time the shooting spree began.

Detectives confirmed that they found the car used during the shooting in a canal in the area of Northwest 154th Street and Northwest Second Avenue. It was reported stolen on May 15, Local 10 News reported.

Authorities are still looking for the suspects. There is a $130,000 reward for any information relating to an arrest or conviction.

