Menendez Brothers, Convicted of Killing Their Parents in 1996, Find Support From Young Fans on TikTok

Decades after one of the most sensational murders in United States history, the Menendez brothers suddenly have the support of hundreds of thousands of new TikTok fans.

The brothers, Lyle and Erik, brutally shot and killed their parents in Aug. 1989. Now, more than 30 years later, a new generation is taking to social media fighting to have the brothers set free.

Daisy and Lucy Wickstrum started the Instagram account, “Menendez Truth.”

“I can say that I pretty much gave up every pastime I had and a lot of school to research this case,” Daisy told Inside Edition.

The sisters, both college students, learned about the trials and immersed themselves in the case during the pandemic.

“Yes, this crime happened. But there’s reasons that it happened,” Lucy said.

Jurors rejected the brothers' claim that they were abused, instead siding with the prosecution’s argument that they murdered their wealthy parents for greed.

College student Allyson Pettey started the TikTok page “Menendez Guardian.”

“The brothers have said they felt they were in imminent danger of their parents. They feared for their lives,” Pettey told Inside Edition.

“I would say that a lot of the young supporters — I wouldn’t be so quick to dismiss them,” she continued.

Jazmine Shah, 16, became fascinated with the Menendez brothers all the way from India.

“The justice system got it wrong,” Shah told Inside Edition.

Now in their fifties, the brothers are also finding new found fame as sex symbols, at least on TikTok.

Author Robert Rand wrote “The Menendez Murders” and is following the growing social media obsession.

“Lyle Menendez has told me that both brothers are very excited. They’re very appreciative of all the Menendez supporters,” Rand said.

Lyle and Erik Menendez have exhausted all their appeals.

