Miami Estate Left to German Shepherd Is Sold for Almost $30 Million

A Miami estate previously occupied by Madonna — now included in a trust that has a German Shepherd beneficiary — has been sold.

The German Shepherd, named Gunther VI, inherited the nine-bedroom, eight-and-a-half-bath private estate that sits on a 51,000-square-foot lot with 100 feet of water frontage, originally priced at $31.75 million. According to People, the home has sold it for $29 million.

The dog’s inheritance comes from Karlotta Leibenstein, the late German countess who died in 1992.

According to reports, because Leibenstein had no close relatives, she willed her $80 million fortune to her pet Gunther III.

Gunther VI, the current "owner," inherited both his fortune and the Miami estate from his grandfather, Gunther III.

Usually, when a pet owner leaves an inheritance to an animal, the money is put into a trust with a human trustee named to make decisions on how it is spent, in addition to a caretaker being appointed to receive funds to take care of the pet.

Gunther's finances are handled by The Gunther Corporation, created and designed to take care of the pup.

The estate managers have invested $500 million dollars in mansions and villas around the world, and Ruthie Assouline, with the Assouline Team at Compass, was asked to handle the Miami property, according to the publication.

"We have sold countless multimillion-dollar homes but this one is definitely a first," Ruthie told People.

"When the handlers initially told me a dog owned the property, I didn't believe it."

The managers also own other businesses on Gunther’s behalf, have put money into scientific research, and founded Gunther Rescue to help animals in need, according to People.

Related Stories