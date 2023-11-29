A Florida woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after police say she stabbed her live-in boyfriend in the eye with a needle for looking at other women.

Sandra Jimenez, 44, was arrested Saturday by Miami police after her boyfriend summoned officers to a local hospital, where he was being treated for a stab wound to his right eyelid, authorities said.

The man said he and Jimenez had been in an "ongoing" argument over him "looking at other women," according to Miami police.

He said the argument escalated after he lay down on the couch and she jumped on him holding "two rabies needles that were for their dogs," police said. Jimenez ran from their home after piercing him in the eye, the boyfriend told investigators, police said.

Jimenez was arrested Saturday night after officers discovered her sleeping in her car outside the couple's home, authorities said.

She was released Wednesday after posting $7,500 bail, according to court records.

In a bond hearing held Monday, a judge ordered Jimenez to have no contact of any kind with her boyfriend. She was also ordered to wear a GPS monitor and confined to house arrest at a location other than the couple's home.

She pleaded not guilty to the felony count of aggravated assault. Inside Edition Digital has reached out for comment to her public defender.