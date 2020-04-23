Michael Jackson Wanted to Date Halle Berry, Babyface Says While Entertaining Fans During Coronavirus Pandemic

Did “The King of Pop” want to date a famous Oscar winner? That's what musician and producer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds this week on social media, claiming Michael Jackson wanted to court Halle Berry.

Babyface has been taking to Instagram to battle fellow musician and producer Teddy Riley in a friendly competition to entertain fans at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During one of the events, Babyface played a song from Jackson and said it reminded him of a story he wanted to share with viewers.

“One time, Michael called me, Michael said, ‘Babyface, do you know who Halle Berry is? Do you know Halle Berry?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I know Halle Berry.’ He said, ‘Could you do me a favor? I want you to call her because I want to take her out on a date.’ I said, ‘What?’ and he said, ‘Call her, I want to take her out on a date,’” he said.

While Babyface never said what year the event occurred, he did follow up his story with “I can’t tell you exactly what Halle said, but I imagine it probably would have been something like this,” before launching into a scene from her 1992 breakout film “Boomerang,” where the actress said, “You know, what do you know about love? What do you possibly think you know about love?"

Throughout his career, Michael Jackson had a number of high profile relationships with famous stars.

Notably during his heyday of the 1970s, he was with actress Tatum O’Neill. In the 1980s, as his star power grew, he dated actress and model Brooke Shields. In 1991, he went on one date with Madonna, who said it at the time it was “her best date ever.”

Jackson turned heads when he dated and then married Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of “The King of Rock and Roll” Elvis Presley. The two started dating in 1993, which led to their famous kiss at the MTV VMAs in 1994. The smooch was dubbed “The Kiss of the Century” by the media.

They married in 1994, and she starred in his music video “You Are Not Alone.” The couple divorced in 1996.

In 1996, Jackson married Debbie Rowe, whom he knew since the 1980s, when they met while she worked in his dermatologist's office. The couple had two children, Michael Joseph Jackson, Jr. also known as “Prince,” and Paris Jackson. They divorced in 1998.

Jackson would later have a third child, Prince Michael II, also known as “Blanket,” via a surrogate.

Jackson died of cardiac arrest in June 2009. It was caused by acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication. He was 50.

RELATED STORIES

Celebrities Confirmed to Have the Coronavirus

Bride Wears Wedding Gown in 33 Countries: See the Breathtaking Photos

A Decade After Michael Jackson's Death, Where Are His Kids?