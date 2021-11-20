Michelin-Starred Chef Dishes Out Over $117,000 for a Single Rare 1.8-Pound White Truffle
Michelin-starred chef Umberto Bombana spent six figures for a member of the mushroom family that is basically used as a seasoning.
Would you spend $117,260.25 or 103K Euro on a mushroom? That’s how much the winner of an Italian auction paid for a 1.8-pound white truffle.
Michelin-starred chef Umberto Bombana purchased the over-the-top ingredient at the annual Alba White Truffle Fair.
Six figures for a member of the mushroom family that is basically used as a seasoning. Truffles’ unique flavor is often added to pasta, pizza, or egg dishes.
So why do white truffles cost so much? It comes down to scarcity.
Though still expensive, black truffles can be cultivated and farmed. White truffles are extremely difficult to cultivate and, at the moment, are only found by trained hunters, dogs, or pigs.
They are typically located a few inches below the ground, near the roots of hardwood trees.
In addition, white truffles have a minimal harvesting season from October through December.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
'Bachelorette' Ali Fedotowsky Speaks on Battling Shingles: 'Like Lightning Bolts Pulsing Through My Brain'Health
Concerns Abound Over Kyle Rittenhouse Jury Intimidation as Man With AR-15 Seen Protesting Outside CourthouseNews
Missing 13-Year-Old Savannah Bobe Believed to Have Left Georgia for Florida With Older Male: CopsCrime
'The Simpsons' Does Have an Ending and Its Showrunner Knows How it Will Come to a CloseEntertainment
Couple and Dogs Rescued From Washington State Home as Pineapple Express Drenches Pacific Northwest and CanadaNews