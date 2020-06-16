Michelle Obama to Co-Host Annual Roots Picnic to Push for Voter Registration

The annual Roots Picnic takes place every summer in Philadelphia and is hosted by the city of Brotherly Love’s most acclaimed band, The Roots, but this year, things will be a bit different, as former first lady Michelle Obama is joining the mix.

Since the 13th installment of the popular festival cannot take place in the live setting it normally does due to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down concerts for the foreseeable future, the event will be held online.

On June 27, Obama will join a slew of stars including The Roots, SZA, H.E.R., Musiq Soulchild, Janelle Monae, Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Chris Paul as they broadcast live from their homes to not just entertain, but encourage people to register to vote.

"Couldn't be more excited that @whenweallvote is teaming up to co-host @TheRoots Picnic on June 27!," she tweeted. "Join us and get registered to vote: http://weall.vote/rootspicnic."

“If you know the Legendary: you know the show must always go on NO MATTER WHAT. So with that said....People! Proud to be partnering with forever our lady @MichelleObama and her @WhenWeAllVOTE organization,” Roots bandleader and drummer Questlove posted on Instagram.

The picnic will stream on YouTube starting at 8 p.m. EST.

