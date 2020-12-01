Michigan Couple Married for 47 Years Dies of COVID-19 Seconds Apart

A Michigan couple married for 47 years both died of COVID-19 in the same hospital at the exact same time. Now, their daughter is speaking out to Inside Edition, calling them a modern day Romeo and Juliet.

Patricia McWaters and her husband "LD” died at 4:23 p.m., with mere seconds separating their deaths.

“Just like so many others with great love stories, they would not have made it for very long without the other,” their daughter Joanna Sisk told Inside Edition. “I am really heartbroken but I am so grateful for them to have left together.”

Sisk said her parents were very careful during the pandemic. Her mom was a nurse, and her dad was a former bodybuilding champion who always took care of himself. But three weeks ago, the pair let their guard down for just one night and went out to dinner.

They picked COVID-19 up at a local restaurant, where many were walking around without masks, and developed symptoms of the virus within days. They both went to the hospital together in an ambulance.

As Sisk was saying goodbye to her mom, her father was in another room on the same floor.

“Then they burst into the room and said my dad was coding,” Sisk said. “I was whisked from one room to another. They were both dying at the same time, and it was awful.”

Sisk said her parents would want their story to be told as a warning to everyone.

“I just really hope that now mom, the nurse for 35 years, can save lives from heaven,” Sisk said.

Sisk told Inside Edition that the funeral will wait until after the pandemic because hundreds of people want to attend.

