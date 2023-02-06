Michigan Man, 81, Dies After Crashing His Ice Sailboat, Authorities Say

News
Ice Sailboat Crash
The man crashed his vessel about 100 yards from shore, authorities said.Oakland County Sheriff's Office
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:47 AM PST, February 6, 2023

A Michigan man, 81, died after crashing his ice sailboat on Lake Pontiac, authorities said.

An 81-year-old Michigan man died after crashing his ice sailboat, authorities announced Sunday.

Dan Erwin Campbell was navigating a 27-foot vessel when he crashed about 100 yards from shore on Lake Pontiac, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Campbell was wearing a helmet and face guard, but he apparently slammed his head on the ice, the sheriff's office said.

Rescuers transported him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday, the sheriff's office said.

Ice sailboats, which operate on metal runners, can skim frozen surfaces at speeds surpassing 60 mph.

Related Stories

Body Found in Barrel by Boaters on Lake Mead
River Unsuccessfully Searched for Canada Highway Murders Suspects After Police Discover Boat
Boats Rescue Stranded Office Workers and Residents as 'Bomb Cyclone' Slams Boston with Record Flooding
Texas Police Report Almost 400 Car Accidents Due to Icy Conditions News

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Lori Vallow Daybell Rejects Mental Illness Diagnosis, Expects to Be Acquitted of Children's Murder: Court Docs
Lori Vallow Daybell Rejects Mental Illness Diagnosis, Expects to Be Acquitted of Children's Murder: Court Docs
1

Lori Vallow Daybell Rejects Mental Illness Diagnosis, Expects to Be Acquitted of Children's Murder: Court Docs

Crime
Michigan School Defends Showing Graphic Video as Discipline to Students Who Brought Sex Toy to School
Michigan School Defends Showing Graphic Video as Discipline to Students Who Brought Sex Toy to School
2

Michigan School Defends Showing Graphic Video as Discipline to Students Who Brought Sex Toy to School

News
Teenager Who Raked In $37,000 Claiming She Had Pancreatic Cancer and Football-Sized Tumor Arrested
Teenager Who Raked In $37,000 Claiming She Had Pancreatic Cancer and Football-Sized Tumor Arrested
3

Teenager Who Raked In $37,000 Claiming She Had Pancreatic Cancer and Football-Sized Tumor Arrested

Crime
Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger Informs Prosecutors He Has No Evidence to Present at Trial at This Time
Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger Informs Prosecutors He Has No Evidence to Present at Trial at This Time
4

Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger Informs Prosecutors He Has No Evidence to Present at Trial at This Time

Crime
Massage Therapist Still Taking Clients After Losing License for 'Inappropriate' Touching, Inside Edition Finds
Massage Therapist Still Taking Clients After Losing License for 'Inappropriate' Touching, Inside Edition Finds
5

Massage Therapist Still Taking Clients After Losing License for 'Inappropriate' Touching, Inside Edition Finds

Investigative