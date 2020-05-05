Michigan Store Security Guard Fatally Shot After Telling Customer She Needed to Wear a Mask, 3 Charged

Three members of the same Michigan family members have been charged in the fatal shooting of a Family Dollar security guard, who officials said was killed after insisting a customer wear a protecting face covering.

The security guard, Calvin Munerlyn, reportedly told the youngest member of the family on Friday she could not enter the store in Flint without a mask due to a state mandate over coronavirus concerns. Later that day, Munerlyn was later shot in the back of the head.

Sharmel Teague, 45; her husband, Larry Teague, 44; and her son, Ramonyea Bishop, 23, have been charged with first-degree premeditated murder and gun charges. Sharmel was arrested but the two other suspects remain at large, according to police. She does not have a lawyer yet, according to John Potbury, deputy chief assistant prosecutor of Genesee County.

According to the prosecutor, Sharmel and Munerlyn got into an argument after her daughter was entering the store without a mask. They left the store, but not long after, Larry and Ramonyea allegedly returned. Police said witnesses told them the pair shot the security guard in the back of the head.

Larry Teague is also charged with violating the governor’s executive order mandating that all customers and employees must wear face coverings inside grocery stores.

The daughter, who has not been identified, has not been charged.

It has been reported that Munerlyn had worked at the store for three decades.

“They didn’t have to take my baby and it wasn’t that serious,” the victim’s mother said in a statement. “All you people just have to do is listen to the law, listen to the governor. Just stay home. If you don’t have to come out, then you wouldn’t need a mask unless you’re out getting groceries or necessities. All my baby was doing was his job working and doing his job.”

Dollar Tree's vice president of investor relations, Randy Guiler, told CNN the company is "aware of the tragic incident."

"We will continue to cooperate fully with local authorities on their investigation," Guiler said in a statement to CNN. "As always, we are committed to ensuring a safe environment for our associates and customers. Out of respect for the family's privacy, we are not commenting further at this time."

RELATED STORIES

Tensions Rise Across the United States As Cops Enforce Social Distancing

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Freed From Prison Early Due to Coronavirus Spread

As U.S. Struggles Under Weight of Coronavirus, Families in Flint Mark 6 Years Living With Water Crisis Burden