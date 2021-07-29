Millennials, or adults who were born roughly between 1985 and 1996, are among those most likely to push back against returning to in-office work environments, a study as shown.

According to a recent survey by The Conference Board, 55% of millennials have concerns about returning to the office for work, compared to 45% of Gen Xers and 36% of Baby Boomers.

While there is a concern that this generation of adults could be missing out on networking opportunities by not having face-to-face time, employees working remotely have reported higher rates of both productivity and happiness, according to a 2019 Owl Lab report.

The report also showed that remote workers are 13% more likely to stay with their company for the next five years compared to the in-office workers.

This loyalty to companies that offer remote options is also shown by their employees working longer hours, with 43% of remote workers clocking over 40 hours a week.

Some of the reasons the study participants said they decided to work remotely were better work-life balance, better focus, less stress and to avoid a commute.

The study also showed that those who work remotely are more than two times more likely to make over $100,000 per year, noting that the accessibility of remote work is better for those higher up the corporate ladder.

Related Stories