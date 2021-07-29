Millennials More Likely to Push Back Against Returning to Office Work Settings Than Older Generations: Study
A recent study showed that the millennial generation has the most hesitancy around foregoing remote office settings.
Millennials, or adults who were born roughly between 1985 and 1996, are among those most likely to push back against returning to in-office work environments, a study as shown.
According to a recent survey by The Conference Board, 55% of millennials have concerns about returning to the office for work, compared to 45% of Gen Xers and 36% of Baby Boomers.
While there is a concern that this generation of adults could be missing out on networking opportunities by not having face-to-face time, employees working remotely have reported higher rates of both productivity and happiness, according to a 2019 Owl Lab report.
The report also showed that remote workers are 13% more likely to stay with their company for the next five years compared to the in-office workers.
This loyalty to companies that offer remote options is also shown by their employees working longer hours, with 43% of remote workers clocking over 40 hours a week.
Some of the reasons the study participants said they decided to work remotely were better work-life balance, better focus, less stress and to avoid a commute.
The study also showed that those who work remotely are more than two times more likely to make over $100,000 per year, noting that the accessibility of remote work is better for those higher up the corporate ladder.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Tourist Killed in Landslide in India Tweeted Photo Right Before the IncidentHuman Interest
4-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing Found Dead in His Utah Home, Police SayNews
Dad Rescues Twin Toddler Daughters From Burning Home, GoFundMe Account Raises More Than $250,000Inspirational
Mom of Florida 15-Year-Old on Ventilator After Catching COVID-19 Speaks Out: 'I Am Terrified'News
Driver Having Medical Emergency on Georgia Highway Saved After Good Samaritans Smash WindowHeroes