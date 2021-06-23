Woman Wore Same Hawaiian Shirt for 264 Remote Work Meetings and No One Seemed to Notice | Inside Edition

Woman Wore Same Hawaiian Shirt for 264 Remote Work Meetings and No One Seemed to Notice

Offbeat
By IE Staff
First Published: 10:28 AM PDT, June 23, 2021

The non-profit worker finally returned to the office to reveal the gag, much to the surprise of her coworkers.

Do you ever feel like people aren’t paying attention? A woman says she wore the same bold print Hawaiian shirt to 264 days of Zoom meetings, and never got a single comment on it from her coworkers. 

“I was like, wouldn’t it be funny if I wore this shirt again? Like that’d be a funny joke and everyone would say something, and no one said anything. And then I thought, well, I’m going to keep doing this until someone notices, and no one ever noticed,” said Jackie, who works at a Washington D.C.-based nonprofit. 

Yes, that’s right — 264 meetings and not a single person seemed to notice. 

“I had some real ups and downs. Like the first month I was like, this is really funny. Then it’d be like, oh I’m still wearing this. And then it’d be funny again,” Jackie said.

She says she was certain someone would finally catch on, but they never did. And last week, when she finally returned to the office, she wore the shirt in person.

“I was like, so by the way, I don’t know if you guys have noticed, but I’ve been wearing this shirt to every video meeting that we’ve had since last April. And they had no idea. They were like, ‘That shirt?’’ I was like, ‘Yes, this shirt that I’m wearing right now, yes,’” Jackie said.

Jackie is now starting a new job, but she hasn’t yet worn the shirt.

Related Stories

New Jersey Congressman Mistakenly Bares Stomach, Boxers in Zoom Hearing Mishap
Teen Gets Thrilling Surprise When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Appear on Her Zoom
Son Fatally Stabs Mother During Zoom Call and Kills Uncle: Police
New Jersey Congressman’s Accidental Underwear Reveal Shocks Zoom CallPolitics

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Meghan Markle's Children's Book 'The Bench' Wasn't Her Debut as a Published Author
Meghan Markle's Children's Book 'The Bench' Wasn't Her Debut as a Published Author
1

Meghan Markle's Children's Book 'The Bench' Wasn't Her Debut as a Published Author

Royals
California Man Charged in Alleged Kidnapping of Endangered Lemur From San Francisco Zoo
California Man Charged in Alleged Kidnapping of Endangered Lemur From San Francisco Zoo
2

California Man Charged in Alleged Kidnapping of Endangered Lemur From San Francisco Zoo

Animals
Man Flying a Hoverboard Stuns Spectators in Times Square
Man Flying a Hoverboard Stuns Spectators in Times Square
3

Man Flying a Hoverboard Stuns Spectators in Times Square

News
The Rape and Death of Pfc. Asia Graham: A Mother's Fight for Justice at Fort Bliss
The Rape and Death of Pfc. Asia Graham: A Mother's Fight for Justice at Fort Bliss
4

The Rape and Death of Pfc. Asia Graham: A Mother's Fight for Justice at Fort Bliss

Human Interest
TikTok's Latest Trend Is Roasting Pride Collections, but Queer Creators Say the Problem Goes Much Deeper
TikTok's Latest Trend Is Roasting Pride Collections, but Queer Creators Say the Problem Goes Much Deeper
5

TikTok's Latest Trend Is Roasting Pride Collections, but Queer Creators Say the Problem Goes Much Deeper

Entertainment