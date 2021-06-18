New Jersey Congressman Mistakenly Bares Stomach, Boxers in Zoom Hearing Mishap | Inside Edition

New Jersey Congressman Mistakenly Bares Stomach, Boxers in Zoom Hearing Mishap

Politics
zoom
zoom
By IE Staff
First Published: 2:42 PM PDT, June 18, 2021

Rep. Donald Payne Jr. of New Jersey revealed his stomach and striped boxer shorts during a virtual hearing on Zoom.

Another embarrassing moment was captured on Zoom when a New Jersey congressman showed up to talk about the issues, but apparently forgot that he didn't have his pants on. Rep. Donald Payne Jr, a Democrat, mistakenly revealed his stomach and striped boxer shorts during the morning homeland security hearing. 

The shocked look on the face of a Florida congresswoman said it all, and now the gaffe is getting a big reaction.

“If taxpayers are paying you $174,000 per year, getting out of bed and putting some clothes on for work seems like it should be a minimum requirement," a Republican congressman tweeted.

Earlier on the same virtual hearing, Payne appeared fully dressed in a shirt and tie, but at some point, he must have slipped into something a little more comfortable. 

Payne’s aide tried to silence fat-shamers, saying, "It’s no secret that as a diabetic, the Congressman has his weight struggles."

Payne wouldn’t comment on what happened, only saying he’s focused on his work.

