New Jersey Congressman Mistakenly Bares Stomach, Boxers in Zoom Hearing Mishap
Rep. Donald Payne Jr. of New Jersey revealed his stomach and striped boxer shorts during a virtual hearing on Zoom.
Another embarrassing moment was captured on Zoom when a New Jersey congressman showed up to talk about the issues, but apparently forgot that he didn't have his pants on. Rep. Donald Payne Jr, a Democrat, mistakenly revealed his stomach and striped boxer shorts during the morning homeland security hearing.
The shocked look on the face of a Florida congresswoman said it all, and now the gaffe is getting a big reaction.
“If taxpayers are paying you $174,000 per year, getting out of bed and putting some clothes on for work seems like it should be a minimum requirement," a Republican congressman tweeted.
Earlier on the same virtual hearing, Payne appeared fully dressed in a shirt and tie, but at some point, he must have slipped into something a little more comfortable.
Payne’s aide tried to silence fat-shamers, saying, "It’s no secret that as a diabetic, the Congressman has his weight struggles."
Payne wouldn’t comment on what happened, only saying he’s focused on his work.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Juneteenth Food Traditions Are Rooted in the Black American Diaspora, Texas Native Joi Chevalier ExplainsHuman Interest
Mystery as Former Mississippi Lawmaker Fatally Shot on Same Property Where Her Sister-in-Law Died Months AgoCrime
How the 'iCarly' Reboot Addresses the Absence of Jennette McCurdy's Character SamEntertainment
Court-Martial Trial Underway for Pfc. Christian Alvarado, Accused of Raping 2 Fellow Soldiers and 2 OthersCrime
Mom of Samuel Olson, Slain 5-Year-Old, Says His Dad Dalton's Search for Boy Was a Charade: 'It Was All a Lie'Crime