Lawyer Turned Cat Via Zoom Filter Is Happy He Could Make People Laugh: ‘The World Needs a Little Humor’

It was a faux-paw seen round the world. A Texas attorney sent social media into a fur-enzy Tuesday after a Zoom camera filter made him appear as an adorable cat at a virtual civil court hearing. Now, Rod Ponton is speaking with Inside Edition about what led up to the cat-astrophe, and he’s feline good about giving everyone a much needed laugh.

Ponton says he was using his secretary’s computer during the mishap. She has a young daughter, which explains the cat filter.

"First time that's ever happened to me. And I'm of a certain age and I'm not as computer literate as perhaps you are, but I didn't know that these cat filters were on the computer,” Ponton told Inside Edition.

He said that didn’t realize the video had been released, until his phone started blowing up.

“I didn't know if I was in trouble or if something was going wrong or what was happening,” Ponton said.

The judge overseeing the case, Roy Ferguson, got a kick out of it and posted the clip on social media.

"I will neither admit nor deny whether I had a straight face at that particular moment. The camera was off for a reason!” Ferguson told Inside Edition.

Ponton says he’s taking it all in stride and glad his mistake is making people happy.

"If everybody's gonna get a laugh, I will let them get a laugh at my expense. I think the world needs a little humor after the rough year we've had,” Ponton said.

