How to Ensure Your Zoom Calls Aren't Leaving You Vulnerable to Scammers

Has using Zoom and other video conferencing apps put our security at risk? Privacy experts are concerned that people are inadvertently sharing personal information through items that appear on screen behind them on video calls.

Some experts say video calls are perfect hunting grounds for scam artists who look for clues about personal information like family photos, favorite sports teams, and even home addresses that might appear on delivery boxes.

Watch the above video to get some tips on avoiding being targeted.

