Dad Battling COVID-19 Watches Daughter's Birth on Zoom

A new mom and dad have welcomed a baby girl into the world, but her birth was nothing like the first-time parents envisioned. Dad Milo McCabe watched the delivery via Zoom video because he was battling COVID-19, one floor above his wife Roxanne's delivery room.

Milo wiped away tears and was overcome with emotion as he spoke to Inside Edition about the ordeal.

"I fought tooth and nail," he said. "I am going to be there. I am going to be there. And low and behold, I couldn't be there. So this is the way they came up for me to be there."

The staff at Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park Center set up the video chat for the parents.

"He was on the Zoom call coaching me," Roxanne said. "I was able to see his face at my bedside table right next to me, but it's not the same as him physically being there."

Adding to her stress, doctors weren't sure if Milo was going to make it. "When you can't breathe and you feel you are drowning in your own body, it's definitely scary," one doctor said.

But Milo recovered, and three days later, was able to come home and hold his daughter for the first time.

Today, little Emberly is healthy and has tested negative for COVID-19, along with her mom.

The parents said they are not only grateful for their new bundle of joy, but they also want to thank the hospital for the Zoom that made the best of a terrible situation.

RELATED STORIES

Uber Uses Zoom App to Fire More Than 3,500 Workers Over COVID-19 Economic Woes

Zoom Kids Come Out of Retirement to Entertain Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Zoom Blunders in the Age of COVID-19: Shirtless Lawyers, Flatulence and Naked Spouses