A beloved 32-year-old Los Angeles woman who was remembered as having a "heart of gold" was killed last month in a fatal car collision allegedly caused by a 17-year-old driver who is the son of a multimillionaire, according to multiple reports.

Munoz was driving a Lexus on Feb. 17 when the black Lamborghini collided with her at around 5 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The teen, who was behind the wheel of the luxury sports car that struck Munoz, was booked a week later for vehicular manslaughter, according to police, who announced. The teen was taken to the hospital for injuries and has been booked by the police department for vehicular manslaughter.

He was absentee booked, meaning he was unable to appear in person, due to his injuries, police said.

The District Attorney's office has not confirmed charges against the teen yet, according to reports.

"Monique's death is a giant loss for her family, our community, and for all of us as Angelenos. This case was recently presented to our office and is under review," the Los Angeles District Attorney's wrote to Inside Edition Digital. "Juvenile court proceedings, records, and case files are confidential pursuant to Welfare & Institutions Code section 827. As such, we are unable to provide further information at this time."

An attorney for the driver told Fox News last Wednesday that his client has been in the hospital for a traumatic brain injury and denied all allegations on his behalf.

The victim's mother told the outlet that the teen "killed my daughter. It's very frustrating and I believe he's being protected given the status of his dad."

In an apology to the family last week, the teen's millionaire entrepreneur dad wrote, "I am aware that the time it has taken me to communicate this has caused further pain for everyone affected," the teen's father, James Khuri, wrote. "Knowing that this will never do justice for the family of Monique Munoz, I want to apologize to the Munoz family for the tragic loss of their daughter."

The family has raised over $46,000 on a GoFundMe for their daughter.

RELATED STORIES

Curtis Flowers Is Marrying Woman He Began Correspondence With While in Jail for Crime He Didn't Commit

Deborah Norville on the Story of a Mother's Quest for Justice That Inspired Her New True Crime Lifetime Movie

Number of Hate Groups Has Declined, While Online Hate Crimes and Extremism Is on the Rise, SPLC Says