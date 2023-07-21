A California minister and former teacher has been charged with multiple felony counts connected to online sexual communications with a person he thought was a minor, according to authorities.

Barry Fike, 67, allegedly began an online conversation that was sexual in nature on July 10 with a person who he believed was a 15-year-old girl, according to a release from the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

The 67-year-old minister and former high-school teacher allegedly sent explicit photos to the teen he thought he was communicating with, the release alleges.

The 15-year-old girl Fike thought he was speaking with was actually an undercover officer who joined the unmonitored chatroom, according to authorites. Fike was arrested on Monday, according to the DA’s office.

“There are many chatrooms online that are not moderated or do not take any steps to limit adult contact with minors,” said Supervising District Attorney Investigator Terrance Dobrosky. “All too often, this exposes children to potential exploitation as predators take advantage of the limited oversight.”

Fike was charged with four counts of sending harmful matter to a child, contacting a minor with intent to commit sexual offense, and arranging meeting with minor for lewd purpose, the release said.

The DA’s office said the minister pled not guilty to all charges during his arraignment on Wednesday and was released from custody on Thursday on a $150,000 bond according to jail records.