Minnesota Mom Remembers Shark Attack That Left Deep Gash on 9-Year-Old's Shoulder: 'Sheer Panic'
The little boy stayed calm throughout the ordeal despite the fact that the shark took a "big chunk" out of his shoulder, his mom said.
A Florida beach vacation turned into a nightmare for one Minnesota family when 9-year-old Jay Weiskopf was bitten on the shoulder by a shark. Now the family is speaking out about the harrowing ordeal that left a jagged trail of stitches on the boy’s shoulder.
Jay’s mom, Kristine, says her son suddenly yelled as he was playing in waist-deep water in Miami. She lifted him up and saw a “big chunk missing” from his shoulder.
“It was unbelievable. Something out of a movie,” Kristine said. “When you see a gaping wound on your child, what goes through your mind is sheer panic.”
Remarkably, Kristine says Jay remained calm the entire time.
“He said, 'Mom, the shark tried to eat me and I need a Band-Aid,'” Kristine said.
“He was scary and he was trying to hurt,” Jay said of the ordeal.
The boy was hospitalized Sunday but cleared to return to his hotel before going home to Minnesota.
