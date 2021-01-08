Woman, 19, Dies in Rare Instance of a Suspected Shark Attack in New Zealand

Police in New Zealand say that a 19-year-old woman has died in a rare suspected shark attack in the country.

Kaelah Marlow was taken out of the water by lifeguards still alive but died on Waihi Beach on North Island even though attempts to save her life were made, BBC reported. Police said it appeared she had been injured by a shark.

Marlow's screams could be heard by lifeguards who were on duty. They rushed in a boat to pull her from the water and save her, BBC reported.

"Police extend our deepest sympathies to Kaelah's family and loved ones at this very difficult time," police said in a statement. “We appreciate her death was extremely traumatic for those who were at Waihi Beach yesterday and we are offering victim support services to anyone who requires it.”

The beach where the suspected attack occurred was not far from Auckland, the country’s biggest and most populous city.

Shark attacks are apparently a rare occurrence in New Zealand. The last fatal incident came in 2013, while the previous non-fatal altercation last occurred in 2018, CNN reported.

