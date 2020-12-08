Surfer Attacked by Shark off Oregon Coast

A surfer was attacked by a shark Sunday afternoon off the coast of Oregon, according to CBS affiliate KOIN-TV.

The incident occurred just before 3:30 p.m. in an area known as The Cove, near Tillamook Head, according to Jon Rahl, a spokesman for the city. The victim, who has not been named, was bitten in the leg, but suffered non-life threatening injuries, KOIN-TV reported.

The surfer was treated by Seaside Fire and local medics after he was carried to the parking lot. An off-duty Seaside lifeguard had applied a field tourniquet to the man's leg to help slow the bleeding as help arrived, officials said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for his injuries.

Rahl said in a statement that “The fact that there were additional people on scene helped move this along pretty quickly.”

Oregon has recorded a total of 28 shark attacks since 1837, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History, which tracks shark attacks worldwide.

