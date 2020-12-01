Missing Instagram Influencer Alexis Sharkey Found Dead on the Side of the Road in Texas

The body of missing Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey was found on the side of the road in Texas on Saturday morning. Police have said her body had no visible wounds, although her cause of death is not clear.

The 26-year-old, whose real name is Alexis Leigh Robinault, was last heard from on Friday. Robinault’s mother, Stacey Clark Robinault, told KHOU11 that her daughter was supposed to meet friends to watch movies on Saturday but she hadn’t responded to anyone’s phone calls or texts.

On Saturday, Robinault’s nude body was found at 8:30 a.m. on the side of Red Haw Lane in Houston, according to reports.

A friend, Tanya Ricardo, told KHOU11 that it was not like Robinault to not answer her phone quickly and that she had spent Thanksgiving at her house. She reportedly last spoke to her family on Friday at 6 p.m.

“She is attached to her phone. She is a social media queen. She is an influencer. She works from her phone,” Ricardo told the station.

Robinault has 25,000 followers on the social media app Instagram and reportedly worked with a brand called Monat, a hair and skin company.

Robinault’s mother told ABC 13 that Robinault’s husband, Tom Sharkey, told her on Saturday that her daughter was missing and she said she went into “panic mode.”

On Sunday night, the mom announced on Facebook that Robinault’s body had been found.

"It’s with deeply broken hearts that Mike and I want to let you all know that Lexi’s body has been found," she wrote. "We cannot begin to thank you all for your love and the kind words you’ve extended to our family! Please give us this time to grieve this incredible loss to our family and this world!!! We will miss you, Love!!!!"

Stacey Clark Robinault thinks her daughter was killed.

“I do believe she was murdered,” Stacey Clark Robinault told ABC 13. "From what I've been able to gather as well as a mother's gut. I learned very young as a mom to trust my gut. It's not let me down.”

Robinault’s husband has also taken to Facebook to grieve in several posts.

"You made life so incredible! Made sense of my existence! My purpose! And showed me how to truly love!" he wrote in one post, sharing photos of Alexis trying on wedding dresses. In another, he added, "My world! My everything! I’m so lost right now! My one and only!”

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to raise money for Alexis' memorial. As of Tuesday, it had raised nearly $19,000.

