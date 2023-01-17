Miss USA R’Bonney Gabrie Shows Off Her NYC Apartment After Being Crowned Miss Universe

Entertainment
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:26 AM PST, January 17, 2023

The Texas-born Gabriel, who is the first Filipino American to hold the title, won in style with one costume that can only be described as out of this world.

Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel is flying high after being crowned Miss Universe.

The Texas-born Gabriel, who is the first Filipino American to hold the crown from that state, won in style with one costume that can only be described as out of this world.

"I couldn't even walk in it. I put it on right before going onstage because I couldn't wait backstage and actually carry it," Gabriel tells Inside Edition. "And I'm telling you, my back hurt afterwards. It was crazy, but I really wanted to go big for this costume"

That look featured a giant moon surrounded by stars that weighed 30 pounds.

Inside Edition caught up with Gabriel, 28, at her swank new pad in New York City.

And front and center on her coffee table? He new Miss Universe crown.

"It was so surreal. I feel like it almost blacked out," she says of the moment the crown was placed on her head. "I was really just in disbelief. I think you can even see on my face, I was so shocked."

