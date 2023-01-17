Miss USA R’Bonney Gabrie Shows Off Her NYC Apartment After Being Crowned Miss Universe
The Texas-born Gabriel, who is the first Filipino American to hold the title, won in style with one costume that can only be described as out of this world.
Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel is flying high after being crowned Miss Universe.
The Texas-born Gabriel, who is the first Filipino American to hold the crown from that state, won in style with one costume that can only be described as out of this world.
"I couldn't even walk in it. I put it on right before going onstage because I couldn't wait backstage and actually carry it," Gabriel tells Inside Edition. "And I'm telling you, my back hurt afterwards. It was crazy, but I really wanted to go big for this costume"
That look featured a giant moon surrounded by stars that weighed 30 pounds.
Inside Edition caught up with Gabriel, 28, at her swank new pad in New York City.
And front and center on her coffee table? He new Miss Universe crown.
"It was so surreal. I feel like it almost blacked out," she says of the moment the crown was placed on her head. "I was really just in disbelief. I think you can even see on my face, I was so shocked."
Related News
Trending on Inside Edition
Newlywed Found Decapitated, Husband Allegedly Confesses to Killing Her, Police SayCrime
Accountant Must Repay Company After Employer Software Shows ‘Time Theft’News
Bryan Kohberger Case: Eyewitness at Scene Is Same Student Police Previously Claimed Slept Through MurdersCrime
Human Skeleton Discovered in Unused Building on UC Berkeley CampusNews
Male Caretaker of Missing 4-Year-Old Athena Brownfield Charged With Murder as Search for Her ContinuesCrime
Tennessee Teen Born Without His Right Hand Gets Prosthetic Built by ClassmatesHuman Interest