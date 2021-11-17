Missing 13-Year-Old Savannah Bobe Believed to Have Left Georgia for Florida With Older Male: Cops

Crime
13-year-old Savannah Bobe was last seen wearing maroon sweatpants and a black hoodie with the words "BEBE" on it.
13-year-old Savannah Bobe was last seen wearing maroon sweatpants and a black hoodie with the words "BEBE" on it.
By Johanna Li
First Published: 12:18 PM PST, November 17, 2021



Where is 13-year-old Savannah Bobe? Georgia authorities are now asking for the public’s help in tracking down the missing teen.

Savannah, who is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 120 pounds and has blonde hair, is believed to be traveling to Tallahassee, Florida, from her home in Lee County, Georgia, with an older male, between 17 and 20 years old.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office put out the alert on Tuesday, the same day she was last seen on Philema Road in Lee County. She had been wearing maroon sweatpants and a black hoodie with the words “BEBE” on it.

Anyone with more information should contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 229-759-6012.

