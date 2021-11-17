Missing 13-Year-Old Savannah Bobe Believed to Have Left Georgia for Florida With Older Male: Cops
Anyone who may know of her whereabouts should contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 229-759-6012.
Where is 13-year-old Savannah Bobe? Georgia authorities are now asking for the public’s help in tracking down the missing teen.
Savannah, who is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 120 pounds and has blonde hair, is believed to be traveling to Tallahassee, Florida, from her home in Lee County, Georgia, with an older male, between 17 and 20 years old.
The Lee County Sheriff's Office put out the alert on Tuesday, the same day she was last seen on Philema Road in Lee County. She had been wearing maroon sweatpants and a black hoodie with the words “BEBE” on it.
Anyone with more information should contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 229-759-6012.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Diving for Answers: How Adventures With Purpose Found the Bodies of 16 Missing People and Counting Since 2019Human Interest
Nurse Who Went to Astroworld Speaks Out on Drake's Alleged Strip Club Party: ‘It’s So Sad. It’s So Selfish.’Entertainment
Tensions Flare in Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial Over Presence of the Rev. Jesse Jackson in CourtroomCrime
11-Year-Old Sole Survivor of Michigan Plane Crash That Killed 3 Remembers Father 'Protecting Her'Human Interest
'Little House on the Prairie' Star Karen Grassle on Why She Came Forward With Michael Landon AllegationsEntertainment