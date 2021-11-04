Where is Brendan Santo? Tomorrow marks one week since the 18-year-old went missing after visiting friends last weekend at Michigan State University, officials said.

Santo was last seen on Fri. Oct. 29 leaving Yakeley Hall, located at the north end of MSU’s campus, near Michigan and Grand River avenues, shortly before midnight, according to Michigan State University Police (MSU) and Public Safety.

Police said there is no indication that Santo left the East Lansing area. "it is possible he intended to walk approximately a half-mile to the Brody Neighborhood," police said. "His vehicle remains in the last location it was parked."

Michigan State University Police have been working alongside the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and other state and local law enforcement agencies searching for the teen. On Saturday, canine-sniffing dogs were used, as well as helicopters, drones, and a boat equipped with advanced sonar technology. MSUPD’s digital forensics and cybercrime unit and MSP’s Technical Services Unit have also been involved in the search operation.

On Tuesday, divers from the Marine Division of the Michigan State Police (MSP) conducted a search operation at the Jenison Fieldhouse, near the Red Cedar River. Michigan State University Public Information Officer Chris Rozman said that the “area is of particular interest due to the close proximity (to) where Santo was last seen.”

Santo, formerly of Rochester Hills, MI, is a freshman at Grand Valley State University was visiting friends at MSU before he went missing, State News reported.

A family member told Fox2 News that “it’s completely out of character for him to just vanish.”

“His family is very emotional during this process,” said Rozman, "We have provided them with housing. We are doing everything we can to support them," clickondetroit.com reported.

Since news of his disappearance made headlines, hundreds of people have been sharing Santo's photo and information on social media. Rozman said their social media posts have reached over 300,000 people.

“Our investigators have been diligent in this investigation,” Rozman said. “They’ve interviewed everyone who last had contact or spoke with Brendan, and they’ve reviewed surveillance cameras. They've also utilized advanced investigative techniques. They've reviewed cellular telephone data, smartphone data, GPS data.”

“We are very confident right now that so far in our investigation it is not indicated foul play is involved at any level,” he said.

Rozman continues to encourage the public to share any information they may have. “We remain hopeful while at the same time acknowledging that he has been missing for over three days,” Rozman said.

In the meantime, as the search continues for Santo, many MSU students have expressed concern for their own safety when traveling on campus, News10 reported.

“This happening definitely makes students want to be with their friends more,” said MSU freshman Vanessa Kilian, the news outlet reported. “It makes everyone second-guess going anywhere alone.”

However, MSU spokesperson Emily Guerrant issued a statement hoping for Santo's safe return and addressed those concerns regarding campus safety, State News reported.

“Our campus is a safe place for our students and employees right now. We just ask that everyone respect the search that is currently underway by law enforcement. We continue to think about, and pray for, Brendan and his family during this time,” Guerrant said.

Santo is 5’10” and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black T-shirt, a black baseball hat, and white Converse high-top shoes.

If you have any information please call us toll-free at 844-99-MSUPD or tips@police.msu.edu.

