The body of a 15-year-old boy who was reported missing last week in Georgia was found in a backyard along Saganaw Drive in Rex. Authorities said the body is likely that of missing teen Logan Wade, WSB-TV reported.

The teen left his house on Oct. 7 to meet someone he met on Instagram known as “Shrek” at a local Krispy Kreme to buy marijuana, but he never returned, according to authorities.

Authorities said they found a body matching Wade’s description in the woods behind a home on Tuesday afternoon. The person had been shot to death.

“I know social media chatter is going on, but we believe this to be Mr. Wade. At this point, we are actually trying to get DNA confirmation on whether or not it’s him,” said Maj. Anthony Thuman with the Clayton County Police Department.

Wade’s mother, Lisa Morris, called her son a “good boy” and not the person he has been “portrayed to be,” she told WSB-TV.

Authorities said Wade brought his dad’s gun to meet up with “Shrek.”

“My son was not a drug dealer or gangbanger. That’s not who he was. He was a friend to everybody. He met no stranger,” Morris said.

Wade’s family hopes the person who did this is brought to justice. Police said they have people of interest in the case, and others who are cooperating with the investigation.

An official cause of death has not been determined yet.

“The people that are responsible need to pay for what they did, so they can’t do this to anybody else’s family,” Morris said. “He deserved to have a future full of good things. Not to lose his life at 15 years old.”

