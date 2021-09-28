The Arizona man charged with killing four people and abandoning their bodies in a Wisconsin cornfield allegedly told his father he "snapped and shot a couple of people," according to a criminal complaint.

Antoine Suggs, 38, faces four counts of second-degree intentional murder, without premeditation, in the Sept. 12 killings of Minneapolis residents Nitosha Flug-Presley, 30; Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26; Loyace Foreman, 35; and Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30.

Suggs surrendered to authorities in Arizona five days after the killings, and is now being held at the Maricopa County Jail pending extradition to St. Paul, a county sheriff's spokesman told Inside Edition Digital on Tuesday.

Suggs' father, Darren McWright, 56, has been charged with four felony counts of hiding a corpse and is being held in lieu of $2 million bail at the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center in St. Paul, according to the sheriff's department.

McWright, who also uses the last name Osborne, was arrested in Minnesota, where authorities say the killings occurred. He denied knowing there were bodies in the car he allegedly helped his son hide in the Wisconsin cornfield, according to the complaint.

Several grisly details surfaced in the court filing, including allegations that Suggs drove around for hours with the victims' bodies inside a black Mercedes SUV. Gas station video showed Flug-Presley's body slumped in the passenger seat, the complaint said. The remains of the three others were in the back seat, authorities have previously said.

Each was shot in the head, police said.

Suggs' bloody, Arizona-issued photo identification card was found in the Mercedes, the complaint said, along with six shell casings.

Suggs enlisted his father to help him after the shootings, the complaint said, and the elder man allegedly followed Suggs to the cornfield in western Wisconsin about 70 miles from St. Paul and drove him back to Minnesota. His father said he thought his son had been involved in a drug deal that went awry, authorities said.

The four victims had visited St. Paul bars on the night of Sept. 11, and into the early hours of Sept. 12, authorities said. Witnesses later told investigators that Suggs had been seen with Flug-Presley at one of the taverns, and surveillance video showed the victims getting into a black SUV, authorities said.

A motive for the killings has not been released. Relatives of Flug-Presley have said the woman had some kind of relationship with Suggs, and that McWright had been known to their family for a while.

Related Stories